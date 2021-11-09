New Delhi: Shocking visuals of devotees taking a dip in polluted water of Yamuna River with toxic froth bobbing up and down on its surface have emerged on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The photos from the banks of Yamuna showing intense pollution is not being witnessed the first time in Delhi. However, the matter raises serious concern as now this has has occurred at a time when Delhi is choking with critical air quality.

Yamuna

The toxic layer of froth on the Yamuna river is the result of the presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. A large number of devotees, majorly from Bihar, offers prayers at the Yamuna banks by taking a dip into the water during Chhath Puja.

Man-made issue, says environmentalist

While speaking over this issue, River activist Manoj Mishra of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan said, "It is a matter of shame that every year the condition of Yamuna river gets deteriorating after monsoon. We are once again witnessing that women have to stood waist deep in water amid white froth bobbing up at Yamuna surface. This is all because of the sewage getting mixed in the river, which is carrying high phosphate content."

He added: "However, the bad smell and pollution of Yamuna river is because of the industrial waste, which comes from Delhi-Ghaziabad to Okhla-Wazirabad."

The rise of ammonia levels in the water has majorly disrupted the water supply of many regions in Delhi recently. However, it has led to a war of words between Delhi Government and other states as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party blamed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by calling the frothing in Yamuna as a "gift" of these two states.

When asked about it, Manoj Mishra said, "Delhi Government had promised 5 years back that they will make Yamuna water clean but they are doing nothing but to impose allegations on other states. This is not a matter of Delhi, UP or Haryana, it is a matter of Yamuna and for that, all the three governments have to work together."

Where have all the crores gone?

Delhi government has so far spent Rs2,387crores, UP government Rs 2052 crore, while the Haryana government has spent Rs549 crore on ‘cleaning’ Yamuna. But unfortunately, Yamuna continues to be a river of filth in Delhi.

"During the time of nationwide lockdown, in April 2020, Yamuna looked entirely cleansed as there was no industrial pollution and also due to the western disturbance, a good rainfall was being witnessed in its catchment area, leading to a proper flow in the river," the environmentalist explained.

He added; "This is a set example for us. Government has to just assure that no industrial pollutant, without treated sewage should get mixed with the Yamuna water, and most importantly that a proper flow of river water should be maintained in Yamuna."

Stubble burning adds to woes

Ammonia, which is an indicator of pollution in the river, was at around 2.2 ppm (parts per million) on Saturday and Sunday. On the other side, Delhi-NCR region also continues to see a rapid increase in the levels of air pollution due to stubble burning case and cracker bursting for Diwali celebrations.

However, on Tuesday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has suggested a number of measures to tackle the deteriorating air quality. In a notification issued by CPCB, the concerned authorities have been asked to increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling water on roads, ensure all brick kilns remain closed in the region, intensify public transport services, introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel, states to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimise air pollution.

To make matter worse, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that winds are expected to be north-westerly for the next five days which might lead to a high contribution of stubble burning.

