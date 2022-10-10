Ganderbal (J&K): Women are not behind men in any work. An example of this is the women army personnel performing their duties in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The female army personnel of 34 Assam Rifles stand side by side with their male counterparts soldiers and are rendering their services for the security of the country and especially the people of Kashmir.

Women soldiers deployed in Kashmir playing effective role in counterinsurgency

They also participate in search operations especially when there are tipoffs about the presence of militants in a certain area. One of the women soldiers said that she was proud to be a part of the country's army and even more proud to perform duty in a beautiful region like Kashmir. "Our army is considered the best army in the world," the soldier said.

She said that every girl should be free to choose her career after she completes her studies. "My advice is they shoulod join the army and contribute to the security of the country," the soldier said.

Last year, Colonel R.S. Karakoti, commanding officer of 34 Assam Rifles had said the Rifle women of Assam Rifles were deployed at most mobile vehicle check posts in Ganderbal district. They were first deployed in Kupwara district in August 2020 after intelligence reports that militants were employing women handlers for narco and weapon smuggling. Colonel Karakoti said the Rifle women have been a force multiplier and they have become the bridge between the locals and the security forces.