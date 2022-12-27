State minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development, Rekha Arya in conversation with ETV Bharat

Dehradun: Even though the number of women prisoners in Uttarakhand is continuously on the rise, there are no provisions for a separate jail for women prisoners in the state. The jails spread across 11 districts in the state have a total capacity of 160 women prisoners, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). But the number of women prisoners currently serving their terms in Uttarakhand is 286.

On being inquired about the measures taken to resolve this issue, State minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development Rekha Arya said that the matter has come to her attention for the first time through ETV Bharat. "This is the first time I am hearing about this through you. But I will definitely look into the matter and will also talk to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. We will try our best to provide better facilities to women prisoners in Uttarakhand jails," Arya said while speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat.

Also read: Mentally unsound man outrages mother's modesty in Uttarakhand; sent to jail

The NCRB report further stated that the total number of prisoners that the 11 jails can accommodate is 3,741, but currently have about 7,075 prisoners lodged therein -- almost double the acceptable number of prisoners. Out of these 7,075, a total of 286 are women. The budget released for these prisoners by the state has not however been altered. The budget amounting to a total of Rs 4.6 crore does not suffice even the most basic needs of these prisoners adequately.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country where jails have more women prisoners than their capacity. Uttarakhand's immediate neighbor Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, has only 109 female prisoners despite its capacity to accommodate 147 female prisoners. Moreover, the Himachal government also allocates a budget of Rs 53.4 crore for jails, while 2,909 prisoners are currently lodged in 14 jails of Himachal Pradesh, against the accommodation capacity of 2,437 prisoners.