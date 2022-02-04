New Delhi: Blaming Delhi Police for its 'apathy' in the Shahdara gang rape case, Poonam Kaushik, an advocate and leader of Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan said, "sexual assault on women in Delhi has been going on unabated". It is not stopping. On Republic Day too, that is on January 26, a young woman in Shahdara locality under Vivek Vihar Police Station became a victim of sexual assault. It was so barbaric and shocking that the victim was paraded and a video of the incident was shot and circulated, she added.

Poonam Kaushik, quoting the content of the letter sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said, "In the first attempt when the Delhi Police arrived at the crime spot, they failed to nab the culprits. After the arrival of more enforcements, then only the culprits were reined in. Besides, the response of the Delhi Police was slow and casual to the incident. Had the police responded to the situation on time, it would have had helped in containing horrific crime committed on the victim."

Besides, the victim's sister had filed a complaint to the police stating that there was a threat to their family. But, it is obvious that Delhi Police didn't move until something unfortunate happens, said Poonam Kaushik, adding, "We have urged the Union Home Minister to intervene into the matter. Fixing the responsibility in the case and whosoever found guilty; from the lower rung police officials to higher rank--action must be initiated against them."

Asha Sharma of Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Dipti Bharati of Bharatiya Mahila Federation, Poonam Kaushik of Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan, Ritu Kaushik of Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan and Maya John of Sangharsheel Mahila Kendra shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Read Also: Shahdara sexual assault: Case registered against persons spreading misinformation