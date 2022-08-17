New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A woman has been arrested in New Delhi with jewelry worth more than Rs 3 lakhs on Wednesday. She committed more than 26 thefts in Delhi NCR. She has stolen the jewelry from the high-profile society Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said.

When the police asked her name, she told many names instead of one. At present, three names, Poonam aka Kajol aka Preeti have been known to the police but her real name has not been verified yet. She was a resident of Uttam Nagar of Delhi. Sources said that the name of the woman is Poonam Shah. The police claimed that there are more women in the gang which will be found out soon.

Ghaziabad SP, Gyanendra Singh said, "In July, the same woman and one of her associates were involved in the theft of lakhs of rupees in the high-profile ATS society located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. After the arrest of Poonam, another woman was also searched. When the accused woman was questioned, it came to know that she wanted to become rich soon. For this, she had chosen the path of robbery."

Also read: Four more arrested in CPIM leader killing in Palakkad

In the police interrogation, the accused woman told that she was fond of watching movies and wanted to wear jewelry like heroines. That's why she used to steal in society. Earlier, she used to do recce and see which lady of the house wears the most jewellery. After this, she used to go to the society and ask for a job. She used to try to work in the house of a woman who had more jewellery.

There she used to work as a maid, but as soon as she got the opportunity, the accused woman and her fellow woman used to steal all the ornaments from the house added police. After the arrest, jewellery worth more than 3 lakhs has been recovered from the accused woman. When the woman was arrested, she herself was wearing most of the jewellery.

The police have warned the people of the society that keeping any unregistered woman in society as a maid is not free from danger. Therefore care should be taken before placing the maid. The police have also come to know that a placement agency may also have a role in this, which is being investigated.