Raipur: With the police officials arresting many women criminals in the city of late, female criminals in Raipur have created a stir with their increasing involvement in high-profile crimes of dangerous nature. From drugs, gambling, assault to murder, all crimes have become a frequent affair for the women criminals here. Some of these criminals are even recording videos of themselves brandishing swords and posting them on social media. Women underworld gangs are not news anymore in the city.

This has been triggered after the Maudapara police in the city recently arrested female history sheeter Muskan Ratre. She is considered an extremely impulsive criminal who draws out a knife and threatens people even at the slightest of disappointments, as informed by the police. She has been involved in extortion, assault and attempt to murder. In the Maudapara police station area, many cases including attempts to murder, assault, and illegal recovery are registered against Muskan.

Another couple of history-sheeter sisters Monica Sachdev and Pooja Sachdev are known for hooliganism, illegal drug trade, gambling, and betting. Pooja, Monica and her husband, and their brother were in jail for a murder case recently. After Monica was released, a web of illegal sales of drugs spread in the civil line areas, leading to her consequent arrest again.

Many other woman gangs including Irani, Raxel, and Rahmania are active in the city and have created a fear psychosis among the people. Recently a physically challenged man was allegedly murdered by a minor girl in broad daylight in the Azad Chowk area here. The murderer is said to have come in contact with the Irani gang before committing the murder.

The said minor murderer has filed rape complaints against many people in different police stations, which the police suspect to be false cases. City ASP Sukhnandan Rathore said that "records of women who commit habitual crimes have been prepared. If they commit any kind of crime, immediate action is taken. The names of some girls have been sent by the Raipur Police to District Badar. We will take further action after getting official permission,” he said.