New Delhi: In the 40th India International Trade Fair being held in New Delhi, a group of women from Gaya in Bihar, has presented an eco-friendly gas stove which runs on solar energy. This gas stove will come at a much cheaper price than the usual gas cylinders. Additionally, it will help reduce the pollution caused by the burning of firewood in the rural areas.

Amid the rising inflation, the prices of gas cylinders have shot up considerably, making it unaffordable for the rural households. These growing prices have therefore become a recurring issue for the housewives. This group of women from Gaya have invented a durable solution to this problem with the help of J wires company. This stove is both financially as well as environmentally sustainable as it gets charged on solar energy ands saves electricity.

A group representative named Neetu Devi, who was present at the Saras Aajeevika Pavilion at the Trade Fair in Delhi, told the sources that the solar stove is made of a battery, three LED lights and a controller. She said that in rural areas, women still prefer stoves, as they believe that the food is cooked easily and quickly on a gas stove. They are also not able to afford gas cylinders due to the rising prices. Both these factors became the inspiration behind this invention, she added.

She further informed that the wood burnt in this stove will neither create smoke, nor will possess any threats to the women's health. The stove is constructed in such a way that a fan will eliminate all the smoke without letting it out of the system. It is also installed with three LED lights so that it can be conveniently used at night time as well.

The appreciation that this invention is receiving has further raised the spirits of women involved with the Jeevika Women Initiative for Renewable Energy and Solution Pvt Ltd in Bihar. The company has also been keen on adding more women to this project. A total of 25 women entrepreneurs have been selected from Aurangabad, Purnia, Champaran, Nawada etc. areas of Bihar. The company is offering training to these women who also parallely look after their households. They have so far been trained to construct LED bulb, stoves running with the help of solar system, lamp lights, etc.