Jaipur: In a controversial statement on Indian women, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal on Saturday said it is unfortunate that women in India still fast and pray for their husband's long life on Karwa Chauth while those in developed countries live in the world of science.

"80 percent of women in China and 50 percent of women in America work. That is why both these countries are progressing. While it is unfortunate that women in our country are still looking at the moon through a sieve on Karva Chauth and fasting for the prolonged lives of their husbands, the men never fast for their wives," he said while speaking at the 'Digifest' programme held at the Birla auditorium in Jaipur.

The comments have drawn sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, many of whom have demanded an apology from the minister. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was also present for the event, is also being dragged into the controversy as Meghwal is the minister for disaster management and relief under his regime.

BJP leaders including the deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod, state spokesperson Anita Bhadel, and MLA Ramlal Sharma have reacted to the matter while also alleging that Congress, as a party, is following the policy of appeasement and Hindus are being ridiculed repetitively. "He has insulted crores of women of the country. He should apologize and withdraw the statement. The chief minister should take action against him," BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod took to Twitter, opining that with his statements, Meghwal has attacked the faith of crores of Indian women who consider the Karva Chauth a sacred tradition. Meanwhile, Anita Bhadel alleged that Meghwal has made such remarks because he is 'under Sonia Gandhi's influence' and is therefore glorifying western culture by demeaning the Indian traditions.

In a statement given to the media later, Meghwal said there is nothing controversial about the statement, neither is he against the traditional Karwa Chauth celebrations. "I was only talking about the education and scientific temperament in India. I am not against Kawa Chauth," he said.