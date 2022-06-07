Agartala: In an attempt to promote women empowerment, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress on Monday fielded two women candidates for the upcoming June 23 by-polls, said the president of Tripura Unit Trinamool Congress Subal Bhowmik. Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress President Subal Bhowmik said, "We have decided to field two youth candidates for Surma and Jubarajnagar and two women candidates for Agartala and Town Bordowali. We are confident that we will win this election as our candidates are well-educated and ground-level fighters."

"Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, we are constantly fighting against the misgovernance of the BJP government in the state. Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee instructed us to promote women empowerment leading to the change of candidates for the Town Bordowali seat. She particularly asked us to field at least two women candidates ensuring a 50% representation for women. Sanhita Banerjee will now contest the elections from the seat, said Bhowmik.

He added, "In West Bengal, 50% of legislators are women - a rarity in Indian politics. Trinamool Congress has a culture of promoting women's empowerment. Neel Kamal Saha is a very good leader and he too has endorsed Banerjee's candidature from Town Bordowali. The party is trying to reach every people of the state." Along with Bhowmik, AITC leaders Tapas Roy and Prakash Das were present at the press conference held at the Banamalipur Camp Office in Agartala. Panna Deb and Sanhita Banerjee, the Trinamool candidates from Agartala and Town Bordowali Assembly constituency, were also present at the meeting.