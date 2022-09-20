Narsipatnam (AP): A woman, who eloped with her paramour 56 years ago, reunited with her original family members and relatives after she reached 72 years of age. The rare get-together took place in a family hailing from Narsipatnam in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. M Gauri Parvati eloped with a Tamil Nadu employee and settled in that State 56 years ago. For a few years now, she has been telling her son Shanmukh Raj about her strong wish to see all her people, family members and relatives back in her ancestral place.

A dutiful son that Shanmukh Raj is, he has travelled from TN to Narsipatnam in AP to fulfil his mother's wish and met her relatives. He explained to them how much his mother yearns to meet her siblings and relatives. So, all the relatives went to Tamil Nadu to see Gauri Parvati. Less than four days ago, Gauri Parvati came to her birthplace in Narsipatnam with her family. All the relatives welcomed her arrival with joy. They shared their experiences of childhood and youth decades ago.

Gauri Parvati's love story began six decades ago when Nammalwar, who hails from the Ettayapuram area of ​​Tamil Nadu, came to Narsipatnam for electrical work. Both of them fell in love. As her family members did not agree to their marriage at that time, they eloped to Tamil Nadu and got married. They have a son and two daughters.