Chennai: In a shocking incident, a mother let her 50-year-old paramour rape her minor daughter, following which the girl became pregnant. However, the incident came to light after the newborn fell sick and had to be taken to a Primary Health Centre. The 38-year-old woman, who was working as a daily wage labourer, had an affair with a 50-year-old man. The old man told her that he wanted to marry her daughter. So, she allowed her paramour to rape her 17-old-daughter.

When her daughter became pregnant, the mother discontinued her schooling and married her off to her paramour. To ensure her neighbours did not get suspicious, she kept the girl inside her home. On May 1, the girl complained of labour pains, and the mother delivered the baby in their bathroom. The incident came to light when the newborn fell sick and had to be taken to the Primary Health Centre. The staff there asked for the child’s birth record and about the mother of the infant. When the woman submitted her Aadhaar card, the staff discovered the age of the girl and informed the Child Welfare Committee. Later, Chennai police registered a case under different sections of the Pocso Act and arrested the woman and her paramour on May 13.

Read: Man impregnates live-in partner's minor daughter, girl gives birth to a baby boy