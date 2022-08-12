Warangal: Taking advantage of the mental condition of his wife, a husband and his son devised a plan to procure her properties worth Rs 15 crore. In 2017, a woman (46) was sent to Chennai via train and in her absence, a fake death certificate was procured by her husband and son. Mentally depressed, she forgot about her whereabouts and with the help of railway police there, she was further sent to a non-profit organisation Anbagam Rehabilitation Centre in Chennai.

Her husband used to harass her for money that her father had given her as dowry at the time of their marriage. He even married another woman to get rid of her. Their son works in a private firm in Bengaluru and complained to have a share of the property. It is then that the father-son duo planned this conspiracy.

In accordance with the government's plan for a common identity card, the members of the Non-Governmental Organisation took her to an Aadhaar centre. When she placed her fingers on the censor, the software detected it and flashed her details on the screen. It was found that she hails from the Hanumakonda district. With the help of Hanumakonda police, her son was contacted. On showing her pictures, her son said that his mother died long ago and furnished the fake death certificate.

Sensing forgery, the charity members dug deeper and were finally able to see through it. After missing for five years, her husband and son got her death certificate made from the Warangal city administration citing her death. In due time, properties were transferred in their name. The NGO members have written a letter to the CM, Governor and Hanumakonda District Collector to look into the matter and take legal action against the husband and the son. The woman is currently staying at the NGO.