Panipat: In an unfortunate turn of events, a female wrestler, drowned in the Yamuna Canal on Sunday in Hathwala village of Samalkha. Earlier, three female wrestlers went to bathe in the Yamuna canal among which one died. The deceased national-level wrestler was Tanishka alias Tanya, a Class 12 student. Surendra, the brother of the victim, said that she had won medals at the national level and was preparing for the international level to be held in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tanya was practicing with her fellow national-level player Renu and a junior player at Yamuna Ghat. After practice, all three made a plan to take a bath in the canal. They went into the canal and got washed away. Consequently, the three caught sight of nearby people who immediately started the rescue work. Two girls were pulled out of the water in time, while the people could not save Tanya.

The two girls were pulled out of the canal and immediately taken to a private hospital where they were discharged after treatment for some time. Meanwhile, Tanya was found in the water far ahead of the incident site and was immediately taken to Civil Hospital Panipat, where doctors declared her brought dead. The relatives refused to get the post-mortem done and took the dead body with them by giving it in writing to the doctors.

Also Read: Three drown in Ramdaha falls in Chhattisgarh