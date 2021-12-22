New Delhi: In yet another twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R Khan on Wednesday said the person who claims to have met Sheena "near Dal Lake in Kashmir" is ready to record her statement.

"I've been informed by my client Indrani Mukherjea that a lady officer has informed her that she met Sheena Bora on June 24 near Dal Lake. This officer is ready to record her statement before the CBI. We'll file an application to direct the CBI to conduct a fair probe," Khan was quoted by news agency ANI.

Indrani Mukerjea, who is among the key accused in her daughter's murder, in a recent letter addressed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated that her daughter is alive in Kashmir and asked the latter to trace her.

In the letter, she reportedly said she recently came across a woman in jail, who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

Apart from the letter, Indrani has also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Mukerjea has written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive.

Indrani was languishing in the Byculla jail in Mumbai after her arrest in 2015 in the Sheena Bora murder case. Her bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court in November and she is likely to approach the Supreme Court through her lawyer soon.

The Sheena Bora murder case came to light when Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested by the police with a gun.

During the investigation, Rai told the police that he had witnessed a murder. Upon further interrogation, he disclosed that Indrani Mukerjea had strangulated Bora in 2012.

According to reports, Indrani used to refer to Bora as her sibling in public. Police probe revealed that Sheena Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from her first marriage and allegedly used to blackmail her mother for money and a house in Mumbai. Indrani had left her two children Sheena and Mikhail in Guwahati and moved to Mumbai where she married media baron Peter Mukerjea. However, Sheena got to know about her mother and she moved to Mumbai. Indrani had reportedly introduced Sheena as her sister to Peter. In 2012, Sheena mysteriously disappeared.