Surat: In a shocking revelation, a woman has been allegedly tied up inside the house by her husband and children for the last 22 years to "avenge" her for beating the children in the Udhana area of Surat in Gujarat.

Jalpaben Sonani, a member of the Gangaba Charitable Trust, said that she received information that a family in Udhana society had kept a woman captive in their house for the last 22 years. "When the volunteers went to the house, they found the victim Manishaben, 50, (name changed) was kept tied up. The condition of the woman was very bad," Jalpaben said.

Later, Manishaben's husband refused to release her saying that she was "paying for her deeds". "No one came to our aid when my mother was beating us," said Manishaben's children. Jalpaben has now sought the help of Udha police to secure the woman's release.

Pertinently, a similar case had recently surfaced in Maharashtra's Beed where a man allegedly confined his wife to the four walls of his house for the last four years so much so that he did not even allow her to bid adieu to her dying father.

