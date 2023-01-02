Ahmedabad: A case was registered against a woman for killing her newborn at Shahibagh police station in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Sunday. To get rid of the newborn, who was diagnosed with some stomach ailments, the accused threw her child from the third floor of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital leading to instant death.

Accused woman Farzana Banu gave birth to a baby girl two months ago. Just 24 days after her birth she fell ill and was taken to SSG, Vadodara, where the doctor attending to the infant said that she had taken impure water, which caused her illness. Later, the infant was shifted to Nadiad Civil Hospital and finally to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

When the infant was undergoing treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the accused woman woke up early in the morning on Sunday and went to the C3 Lobby of the ward and threw the infant leading to her instant death. Then she returned to the place where her husband was sleeping. Farzana Banu then told her husband Asif Miyan that the child was missing. Alarmed over this, Asif Mian made frantic searches about the whereabouts of his child and also alerted the security guards deputed at the hospital. The guards then scanned the CCTV camera installed at the C-3 Lobby of the ward, which clearly showed that woman had thrown the infant.