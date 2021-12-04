Coimbatore: A couple from Coimbatore were in a live in relationship for a past few months. The incident took place here in Tamil Nadu where a woman was jilted by her lover, threw acid at him. Following this, the woman also tried to commit suicide. Thus, both are currently admitted for treatment at a private hospital. This has caused a stir among the people in the area.

Jayanthi (27) and Rakesh (30) lived together in an apartment for the last few months. Rakesh who hails from Kerala recently visited his home town. According to sources, after returning to Coimbatore, Rakesh tried to break up his relationship with Jayanthi.

He allegedly lied to Jayanthi that he has married a woman in Kerala, so he can't continue his relationship further.

Provoked by her lover's act, Jayanthi threw acid at Rakesh in broad daylight. After attacking him, she also attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills in large quantity.

On hearing about the incident, Pelamedu police rushed to the spot, recovered both of them and admitted them to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police filed cases against Jayanthi under the Sections of 323, 324, 326(a) and Rajesh under the Sections 417, 420 on Saturday.

Also Read: Telangana: 4 of family die by suicide in Sangareddy