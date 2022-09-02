Fatehabad: In a tragic incident, a woman on Thursday evening was killed after she was pushed out of a moving train (Biji train 55731) for resisting a molestation bid, near Tohana railway station of Haryana. The eyewitnesses reported that the accused man also jumped off the train and the police are investigating the incident while the said accused has been admitted to Agroha Medical College, Hisar for treatment of his injuries after jumping off the train.

The deceased woman identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Toor Nagar in Tohana, was heading back to her in-law's house from Kharenti village of Rohtak with her nine-year-old son. The husband of the deceased who had come to receive his wife at the Tohana railway station, lodged a complaint with GRP after his wife was not found for hours after the train's arrival. The deceased son who is currently suffering trauma said, "A man was misbehaving with my mother and they both got into a scuffle. The man pushed my mother off the train."

"The police rushed to the spot when the deceased's husband called emergency number 112 after he found his wife's body at around 4 am in the morning. The police also got information about another man who fell off the same train and his admitted to the hospital. The deceased's son will be asked whether the young man who fell off the train is the same who misbehaved with his mother. No connections between the two incidents have been found yet," a police official told ETV Bharat.

The husband of the deceased informed that after his wife was not found at the station, he contacted GRP and an immediate search was started. The corpses of his wife was found in the morning of Friday in bushes at a distance of about 2 km from Tohana railway station.

The railway Jakhal outpost in charge, on the other hand, has not given any official statement on whether the said accused has molested the victim or not but the police said, "the Railway Police has sent the body of the woman for post-mortem and the said accused will be interrogated once he recovers."