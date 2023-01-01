Indore: A 22-year-old woman computer engineer allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a nine-storey building here early on Sunday and a "suicide note" was recovered from her laptop, which stated that she was suffering from a painful disease, police said. The note also said that she was not able to tell her parents about her ailment, they said.

The deceased, Prathma Chowkse, lived in Indore and worked remotely for a Hyderabad-based software company. She had come to stay at her friend Saumya Gangrade's flat located on the ninth floor of the Satguru Gokul Residency building in the city, inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukoganj police station told PTI.

In her statement, Saumya told the police that Prathma and two more friends had come to her flat and all of them kept working on their computers while chatting, he added. "All of them worked till 2 am and went to sleep, while Prathma kept continued to work even after that. When they got up in the morning, they came to know that she had jumped from the terrace and died," the police officer said.

A security guard of the building found the body lying in a pool of blood in the morning and informed the police, he added. "A two-page suicide note was recovered from her laptop, which states that she was suffering from a painful disease, about which she was not able to tell to her parents," Sharma said, adding that her mother is a doctor in Indore. (PTI)