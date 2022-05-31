Kulgam: A woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area was fired upon by some militants on Tuesday morning. The woman received critical gunshot injuries following which she was shifted to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

The teacher has been identified as a Hindu and a resident of Samba from the Jammu division. The police said that the terrorists involved in the crime will be identified and brought to book soon. The area has been presently cordoned off.

"#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted at their official Twitter handle.

More details are awaited.