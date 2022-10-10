Kaushambi: A 75-year-old woman survived after flowing for 40 km in the Ganges river in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh district on Sunday. The family members searched for her but when they couldn't trace her, they assumed that she was dead, said a family member. The elderly woman has been identified as Shanti Devi, a resident of Shamapur village of Hathgawan police station area of ​​Fatehpur district.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, Shanti Devi went to the Ganges river bank to defecate and suddenly her foot slipped and she fell into the river. When she didn't return home for a long time, her family members informed the police and started the search operation but in vain.

On Sunday evening, people saw Shanti Devi lying on the banks of the river in Kathua village under the Kadadham police station area of ​​Kaushambi district. The villagers informed the Kadadham police. She was found alive, and the police admitted her to a local hospital. After regaining consciousness, Shanti Devi informed the police about her house.

When Shanti Devi's son-in-law Kedar Lal reached Kaushambi, he was informed about the incident. When people came to know that Shanti Devi survived even after flowing 40 km in the river, they were shocked. Shanti Devi reached home safely.

On this matter, Kedar Lal said, "Shanti Devi is my mother-in-law. She slipped into the Ganges and we all thought she drowned. Without losing hope, we kept searching for her and we got information about a lady who was found on the banks of the river far away. We along with police rushed to the spot and found my mother-in-law, Shanti Devi alive and kicking."