Dumka (Jharkhand): An altercation between a couple over a petty issue turned vicious leading to severe burn injuries to the woman. The shocking incident took place at Kharikasol village under the Gopikandar police station area in the Dumka district of Jharkhand on Wednesday. This was the third case in the Dumka district of Jharkhand where the victim suffered grievous burn injuries, but in this case, it was an accidental injury.

The accused in a fit of rage took out a bottle of petrol from the dickey of his motorcycle and threatened to sprinkle it on the victim's body. But in the melee, some drops of petrol spilled over on an earthen stove as the woman was cooking food, and her clothes caught fire leading to severe burn injuries to her.

While giving her statement to the police, the victim said, "My husband Parmeshwar Soren of Silangi village on Wednesday, went out for some work and I left for Kharikasol village to meet my husband's grandmother. Not seeing me at Silangi village, my husband came to Kharikasol village and asked me to accompany him home immediately. But when I refused that led to the altercation, which led to a freak mishap."