Lucknow: A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after beaten by his mother following a quarrel with his brother over watching a cartoon serial on TV. The woman slapped her eldest son, Ayushman, age 15, who later took the extreme step. The victim rushed to a room and bolted it from inside. Despite appeals by the family members, he did not pay heed to their advice and ended his life.

The shocking incident took place in Katra Beg locality under Saadatganj police station area. The victim died in front of their family members. The woman kept on shouting from the window of the room not to take the extreme step. But the victim did not pay attention to her advice. Police said, the woman whose name is Rumika after the death of her husband Rajesh Tiwari, was staying with her two sons Ayushman and Anshuman.

During their fight, Ayushman slapped Anshuman twice or thrice and also began kicking the latter out of the room. In the meantime, Rumika arrived at the scene and slapped Ayushman. This infuriated Ayushman snatched his mother's mobile phone and went to a room and bolted it from inside. Rumika presumed that Ayushman will open the door of his room on his own after some time.

But it did not happen. She kept on banging on the door, but no response came from inside. When she peeped through the window, she was shocked. She then began screaming. Hearing her screams, neighbors rushed to the spot to break open the door. Inspector-in-charge Saadatganj police station, Siddharth Mishra, said, "On hearing screams of Rumika, people gathered at the house. It took lot of efforts to break open the door. Victim Ayushman was rushed to the trauma center of a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead."