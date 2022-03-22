Prakasam(Andhra Pradesh): A woman sub-inspector carried a man's body for five kilometres on Tuesday after she received reports that a decomposed body was found in the forest area of Hajipuram village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

SI Krishna Pavani Sirisha of Hanumanthunipadu police station carried the decomposed body of the man on their shoulders for 5 kilometres. The village herdsmen spotted the decomposed body in the forest area and immediately informed the local police. Krishna Pavani along with the police staff reached the spot and examined the body. The SI requested the locals to come forward to shift the dead body.

The corpse was completely decomposed and the stench was unbearable. In such a situation when no one came forward, she decided to carry it on her own shoulders. SI Krishna with the help of another person tied the body to the bamboo and carried it for about 5 km. The body was carried through the most difficult part of the road from the forest area. The district police officials appreciated the services of the Sub-inspector.

