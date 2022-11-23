Jaipur: A 26-year-old married woman was shot by two scooty-riding miscreants here on Wednesday morning allegedly over her interfaith marriage. The woman was rushed to Kawantia Hospital in critical condition where after giving first aid, doctors referred him to Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

DCP West, Vandita Rana told that "26-year-old, Anjali Verma who works at an Ayurvedic medicine shop located at Murlipura Road No. 5 was on her way to the shop, when two men on a scooty shot her from behind, leaving her in pool of blood. Passerbys informed the police and took her to the hospital."

dfg

Also read: J&K: Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested along international border

"The woman in her statement told that she had an interfaith marriage with Abdul Latif and they were staying in Bhattabasti area, separately from Latif's family. The woman suspected Latif's elder brother's involvement in the crime as earlier he was not happy with the marriage and also threatened her", said the DCP . Anjali also revealed two name Riyaz Khan and Majeed Khan for their suspected involvement.

Police had accessed some of the CCTV footage in which the suspected accused can be seen on the scooty. In charge of SMS Trauma Center, Dr. Jagdish Modi told that Anjali's condition is stable and her treatment is going on under the supervision of doctors.