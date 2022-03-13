Bhopal: A woman has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of youth in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur. According to police sources the incident took place when people were returning from Bhagoria tribal fair in Alirajpur. The fair started on March 11.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Singh said that the matter is being investigated and soon the accused will be arrested.

Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Madya Pradesh, video goes viral

The video purportedly showed a group of youth sexually assaulting a woman while several others were making videos of the incident on their mobile phones. Shockingly, even though scores of people were passing by when the incident occurred, no one was seen protesting or trying to stop the assault.

A woman was seen being repeatedly groped by a group of youth and trying to push them away in vain. At one point, the woman was seen being dragged by the youth who were jeering at her.

Latching on to the incident, the State Congress leadership has targeted the BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh over the safety of women in the State. State Congress spokesperson KK Mishra tweeted the video asking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra is this how the "save the daughter campaign" is being carried out in the state.

"@ChouhanShivraj ji, @drnarottammisra ji, in your empire "save daughter campaign" is going on like this? This VDO of Bhagoria in tribal dominated Alirajpur district where group of chaotic youths is serving such obscenity with tribal woman, no action No! Whoa, incarnation of Tantya Mama? @OfficeOfKNath," tweeted Mishra.

