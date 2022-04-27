Korba: A woman attempted self immolation after an argument with her husband triggered by a call by a girl on the latter's phone in Chhatisgarh's Korba. The couple from Manikpur Chowki area of Korba married for four years through love marriage had an argument after a phone call came from the number of a girl on the mobile of husband Suraj Mahant on Monday. Mahants' wife Pooja suspected that her husband was in a relationship with the girl. The argument turned ugly as Pooja attempted self-immolation.

Mahant's hand also got burnt while saving his wife. Pooja was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Korba from where she has been referred to Bilaspur in a critical condition. Mahant said that he told Pooja that it was a wrong number, but she was not ready to listen after which she set herself ablaze. The incident has caused shock in the area while police is investigating the matter.