Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a heart-wrenching incident, some miscreants set a woman on fire and left her to die on the street of Jaipur in Rajasthan. The grisly incident took place on August 10 and the victim after battling for life succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday that is on August 16.

The barbaric face of the society came to the fore in Jaipur city of Rajasthan. At least half a dozen outlaws barged into the victim woman's house and she scurried for safety. She went to her neighbor's house for taking refuge. Then miscreants threatened to kill people who were giving refuge to the woman.

People remained mute spectators to the incident as she prayed for life. No one came forward to rescue her. Lastly, the woman was compelled to come out of the house where she was hiding. Miscreants then sprinkled petrol on her body and set her on fire. The critically injured woman was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital where she after battling for life for at least a week, succumbed to her injuries. The woman died while undergoing treatment at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital late on Tuesday night.

Family members of the deceased alleged that she had lent money to the people living in the neighborhood. A dispute arose when she asked for the money. Earlier also, the accused had assaulted the woman with the intention of not returning the money. Hence, the woman had lodged a case of assault and molestation against the accused at the Raisar police station of the district.

It was also alleged that when the heart-wrenching scene of a woman in flames went viral on social media, then only the police initiated action against the culprits. Jamwaramgarh DSP Shiv Kumar said, "Some money-related dispute was going on between the woman and people living next door to her for a long time. Earlier, also both the factions filed a case against each other. The probe into the matter has begun after registering a case of murder on the basis of the victim's dying declaration and looking out for the accused," he added.