Pune: A 35-year-old man set a woman, his former employer, on fire here following a dispute and both died due to burn injuries on Tuesday, city police said. Another person also suffered burns when he tried to intervene during the incident which took place late Monday night in the Somnath Nagar area, said an official.

As informed by the officials probing the matter, the woman, identified as Bala Noya Janing (32), owned A to Z Ladies Tailoring shop in Somnath Nagar here. Milind Govindrao Nathsagar (35) was a worker at her shop for the past few years. The woman, for reasons unknown, fired the man from his job a few days back. Nathsagar reached the shop at around 11 pm on Tuesday and after a verbal argument, poured some petrol on the woman and set her on fire. The woman, while being burnt alive, got a hold of the man, and severely injured him too.

Both of them were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. The man succumbed to his injuries sometime around midnight, and the woman also died this morning at around 11:30 am while receiving treatment. She had reportedly suffered 90% burns with feeble chances of survival. Another person, identified as the friend of the accused, was also injured while trying to rescue the burning accused.

The Chandan Nagar police have taken cognizance of the matter. A case of attempt to murder under section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused. "Milind Nathsagar, the accused, used to work in Bala Janing's tailoring shop. She had sacked him eight days ago. Angry over it, Nathsagar went to the shop around 11 last night, allegedly poured petrol on her, and set her on fire using a lighter," said inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chandan Nagar police station, who said a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC.

