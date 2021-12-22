Rajgarh: A 38-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for registering a false rape case under Jeerapur Police station under Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh 13 years ago.

During the investigation, the court got to know the truth behind the conspiracy plotted by the woman against four men and second Additional Sessions Judge Raghavendra Srivastava acquitted all four accused and sentenced the woman to 10 years' imprisonment.

As per the information, in 2008, the woman had filed a rape case against four, during the hearing in the incident the woman herself retracted her allegations and said the land dispute was the reason behind her complaint.

Over this, court offered her two chances for presenting her case, but she still denied rape allegations. After that, the woman has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and three years of rigorous imprisonment under section 211 and also fined her rupees two thousand.

Read : Woman's rape claim conflicts medical report