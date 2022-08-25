Kaushambi(Uttar Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh woman has sought the Indian government's help to get the body of her husband, who allegedly died on August 18 in Saudi Arabia. The wife and family have written a letter to Kaushambi DM requesting to bring back the dead body for final rituals. The deceased has been identified as Rammilan, a resident of Kaushambi.

Rammilan, a resident of Amura village of Manjhanpur tehsil, used to feed his family by cultivating agriculture. After getting married, he had two daughters and for a prosperous livelihood, he went to Saudi Arabia after the birth of his younger daughter.

According to sources, on the morning of August 18, Rammilan spoke to his family members over the phone and informed them about having chest pain and disconnected the phone saying that he should get treatment. Later, in the evening, the family was informed that Rammilan passed away. Rammilan's friend informed the Saudi Arabian police about the incident. After completing all the paperwork, the deceased body has not yet come from Saudi Arabia.

Rammilan's elder brother Mohan Lal said that Rammilan had gone to Saudi Arabia 8 months ago to earn money but he died on August 18. It was said that he died due to a heart attack. The people of the company have asked for some papers which have been sent, but despite this, the body has not yet been returned. In this case, a letter has been written to DM Sujit Kumar demanding to bring back the dead body, he added.