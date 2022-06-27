Garhwa (Jharkhand): A sensational case of sacrificing a woman has come to light in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand. The victim’s sister and her brother-in-law were accused of sacrificing her as part of witchcraft rituals in front of her husband. Later, the body was burnt. As soon as the matter came to light on Sunday, the police came into action and investigated the killing and they took five people into their custody.

Woman sacrifices sister while performing witchcraft in Jharkhand's Oraon Tola village

According to the police, at Oraon Tola village in Garhwa district, the married woman Gudiya Devi (26) was sacrificed by her sister Lalita Devi and her brother-in-law Dinesh Oraon in front of her husband Munna Oraon. The husband of the deceased alleged that the tongue of Gudiya Devi was also cut off during the witch-craft. The victim’s intestine was also taken out through the private parts, due to which she died in agony. The incident happened last Tuesday. But on Sunday, the matter came to the fore before the police. Both Lalita Devi and brother-in-law Dinesh Oraon, sister of the deceased Gudiya Devi 26, are residents of Dileli village under the Meral police station.

After sacrificing the woman, the villagers held a meeting among themselves in Oraon Tola and decided not to disclose the incident to anybody. It is learnt that Yogesh Oraon, the husband of the ward, who was the councillor present at the meeting, allegedly instructed the villagers to suppress the incident. However, Yogesh is denying this after the matter came to light.