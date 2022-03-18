West Champaran: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped by multiple men including her lover in West Champaran Bihar after which the latter has been arrested by the police, officials said.

The accused was arrested by a police team from Mahila Police Station following a complaint by the victim, Umashankar Majhi, at Mahila Police Station said. As per police, the victim was “love trapped” by the accused six months ago, who abandoned her after they had sexual intercourse. The man got her aborted and refused to marry her, an official said adding the family too ostracized her, forcing her to take shelter at a local school.

The sexual assault on the woman did not stop at the school as she was raped there by unknown men on two occasions- first on the night of March 5 when two men gang-raped her and then on March 11 when another man from the village raped her, police said. The victim said she was threatened not to reveal the assault to anybody. However, she mustered courage and approached the local women's police station after which police lodged an FIR and arrested the woman's “lover” while other accused are still on the run.

Bagaha SDPO Kailash Prasad said the victim has been sent for a medical examination and police have launched a manhunt for the other accused. It is said that the young man used to go to meet the girl again and again and threaten her parents who objected to it.



