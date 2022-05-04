Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in the DLF Phase 3 area in Gurugram, Haryana on Tuesday. Police, so far, has been able to arrest one of the accused.

The incident took place on Monday night at Nathupur in DLF Phase 3, a police official said. The condition of the victim, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, is critical, the official said. The victim’s husband, an autorickshaw driver, filed a complaint at DLF Phase 3 police station. “On Monday, I got a desperate call from my wife. She told me she had been stabbed. I asked her about location but she could not tell me a specific area. Then she asked me to reach home. When I reached home, she told me she was raped by two and one of them stabbed her,” said the complaint.

The victim is not fit for giving statement, police said, adding that on the basis of her husband’s complaint, an FIR was registered against two persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (grievously hurt), and 34 (common intention) on Tuesday. Police said they have nabbed one of the accused, Anil Thakur, a native of Bihar, and the probe is underway.

