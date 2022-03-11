Vijayawada: An incident where a woman, who went to the beach for fun, was sexually assaulted by drunkards. The incident took place at Pallipalem beach in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. A woman, along with her beau, went to the beach. Two drunkards observed them and they tied her boyfriend to a tree and they sexually assaulted her in front of him.

Later, she deposed this to her brother. Immediately, the victim's brother lodged a complaint with the police. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating. Machilipatnam SI Vasu said that one of the two accused, who raped the minor, was identified.

The SI Vasu said that they launched a man-hunt to nab the second accused, who is at large.

