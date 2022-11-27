Bhopal (MP): A woman was allegedly raped by her boyfriend and his father in Bhopal. Police said that the 24-year-old woman was repeatedly raped by her boyfriend promising her marriage adding that when he refused to marry her, she complained to his father who also raped her with the lure of getting her married to his son. Based on the woman's complaint, police registered a case against the two accused.

Nishatpura police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey said that the girl came to the police station and lodged a complaint against her boyfriend and his father. " She said that she works at a cosmetic shop in Bhopal where she a coworker befriended her and eventually both fell in love."

Dubey said that her boyfriend repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage adding that whenever she raised the question of marriage he used to dodge the issue and at one point bluntly refused to marry her.

The woman then narrated her ordeal to her boyfriend's father who also raped her with the promise of getting her married to his son. The father of her boyfriend later told her that the marriage cannot take place as his son is not willing to marry her, police said.

According to police when the woman threatened the two accused with a police complaint they duped her by taking her to court and staged a fake marriage with a forged marriage agreement. Police said that the two accused kept the girl at their residence for a few days and then drove her away following which she lodged a complaint at the Nishatpura Police station. However, both the accused are yet to be arrested.