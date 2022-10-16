Sheopur (MP): In an unfortunate incident, a woman was raped after giving her a sedative, and later she was attacked by an unidentified man in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, said police. The incident happened on 10th October when the victim woman was returning from Sheopur market after shopping for Diwali items.

The incident came to light when the woman regained consciousness at a deserted location, from where she was taken to the district hospital by police personnel. According to the police, different teams have been constituted to nab the culprit.

The victim woman belongs to tribal society and is a resident of Amet village in the Karahal police station area of the district. She was evicted from her house after her husband remarried.

As per the woman's statement to police, she went to buy Diwali items at Sheopur market, as she deboarded the bus an unknown man came to her and tried to strike up a casual discussion. At first, she refused but later he convinced her. He told her that he also belongs to her caste and wants to marry her as his wife died years ago.

"Later, when I started heading to the bus stand for returning home as it was getting dark, he told me that he will help me and insisted on me having a cup of tea first. As I had tea, I started feeling dizzy following which he said, you seem not ok and insisted I stay at his place where his mother and sister reside. He drove me to a deserted place near Chambal Canal in his auto and made me sit on a cot, when I asked about the mother and sister, he said they are at a village house," she added.

Elaborating further, she said, "He forced himself on me even after I refused him and ended up raping me. He told me not to reveal it to anyone else and I said ok since I wanted to get out of the place. As I was heading towards home around 11 pm, he attacked me with a stone-like object on my head which made me unconscious. When I gained consciousness I was in a hospital," she added.

Talking about the incident, SP Alok Kumar Singh said, "We have started investigating the matter by constituting eight teams from three police stations in the district. The police found it difficult to identify the accused as neither his name was known to the victim nor she was aware of the crime location exactly. Nevertheless, the police, after questioning locals and commuters at the spot, gathered necessary evidence and identified the accused. Soon the accused will be nabbed as well.",

"We have also announced a bounty of 10000 on his head," the SP added further.