Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a young woman was raped for three days by two youths after spiking her cold drink at Kodad town in Suryapeta district of Telangana. Among the accused son of a TRS councillor was involved. The incident came to light when she was found in an unconscious state in a street. The locals, who saw the woman, informed the police. According to the details given by the woman, she came out at 9 pm on Friday night when two young men took her forcibly in an auto and after locking her up in a room, they raped me for three days by mixing narcotics in a soft drink.

The victim said that the accused attacked her as a result she suffered injuries on her head and legs. She pleaded with the police to punish the two accused. She said the locals, who saw her unconscious on Sunday evening, grew suspicious and informed police. On receiving information, the police and her relatives rushed the woman to the Kodada Government Hospital.

Later, the relatives lodged a complaint with the town police. Based on a complaint, the accused were taken into custody, said CI Narasimha Rao. Samples were sent to Suryapet for medical examination. The victim's mother was pleading for justice and said that she has raised her children by working as a maid. She demanded stringent punishment against the accused. Parties and Civil Society Groups demanded that the perpetrators be severely punished.

