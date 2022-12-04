Pratapgarh (UP): In a shocking incident, a worker of a brick kiln when returned home on Sunday from Rajasthan after six months, found that his wife had put herself at stake and had also lost in a Ludo game with the house owner in Pratapgarh of Uttar Pradesh. The worker, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said that he went to work in Rajasthan for six months and his wife used to gamble from the money he had sent to her.

When she ran out of money, she put herself at stake and was forced to live with the landlord. The worker reached the local police station after his wife refused to come back to their home and wanted to stay with the landlord, but the police did not investigate the matter. CO City Subodh Gautam said that once the worker lodges a complaint against the landlord, the police will probe the matter and will punish the culprit under relevant sections of the law.