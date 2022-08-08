Hazaribagh(Jharkhand): A video from Hazaribagh with a woman police officer mercilessly beating another woman is making rounds on the internet. The incident, which is allegedly related to a land dispute case, has become a sensation with a follow-up video where both the involved parties are seen fighting each other quite violently.

As per the information, the woman police officer had reached the spot to investigate the land dispute matter when things got heated up with the accused party leading to a violent scuffle. Some spectators at the spot recorded the incident, making it viral on social media.

The matter pertains to a piece of land in the Belkappi area here, wherein the SDO court had imposed strict orders under section 144 in a land dispute matter. Any type of construction work is consequently banned here. However, a certain Bihari Sahu allegedly crossed the boundary wall of the prohibited area with Phulwa Devi, Champa Devi and Asha Devi as his accomplices. The police were informed about the matter and thereafter reached the spot to investigate.

On their arrival at the spot, the police realised that people from one side of the dispute named Jodhan and Mantu Singh were already injured. The station in-charge Radha Kumari, to pacify the matter, tried to take custody of the involved women but was offered resistance. The situation soon escalated and the official started pulling the woman's hair and slapping her before finally taking her to the police station.

As the matter gained traction, people started criticising the police officials. In an attempt to issue a clarification, the officials lodged a complaint against the accused, citing they had pelted stones at the police. They also claimed in the complaint that the station in charge was injured during the stone pelting, which led to the fight. Moreover, a police vehicle was also damaged and the driver was injured by the perpetrators, the complaint claims.

The accused in the incident have denied any kind of stone pelting attempts by them and are claiming cruelty and unnecessary use of power by the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.