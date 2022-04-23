Tirunelveli (TN): In a shocking incident, a female police sub-inspector on duty in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district was stabbed by a youth. The incident took place when a temple festival was going on in Pazhavoor village of Suttamalli police station limit in Tirunelveli district. The woman police inspector Margaret Theresa, 29 was involved in the security of the festival when a person stabbed her.

Police arrested and questioned the person involved in the incident. He was identified as Arumugam. "When Arumugam, 40, was creating a ruckus, she warned him. In another case, she had registered a case against him for riding the bike under the influence of alcohol," a police official said. Arumugam has been charged under two sections of the IPC. The injured woman police inspector is currently getting treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke to Therese over the telephone. He ordered that the officer should be given the best treatment available.

Also read: Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids