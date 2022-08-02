Jangaon (Telangana): A woman allegedly killed her mentally and physically challenged infant daughter by dumping her in a sump here on Monday. On being suspected, the woman tried to cover up the crime by blaming the death on some chain-snatchers, the police officials informed.

The woman had initially claimed that the one-year-old baby died after falling into the sump following an attempt by some miscreants to snatch her chain near her house, the police said. But, the investigation ruled out chain-snatching as the cause. The police found out that the woman cooked up the drama after allegedly killing the baby herself.

The woman reportedly had two children, while the deceased baby was the younger one who was mentally unsound and unwell, the police said. The woman has reportedly confessed to the crime and said she killed the baby because she thought it would be difficult to take care of an infant with an abnormal mental and physical condition. The police have registered a case in the matter while the woman is currently in police custody.