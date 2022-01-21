Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): In a barbaric incident, a woman beheaded her husband and surrendered before the police with head. The horrific incident took place at Renigunta in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Ravi Chandran (53) and Vasundhara, were staying in Renigunta, along with their 20-year-old son. It is learnt that a minor scuffle took place between the couple on Thursday morning and in a fit of rage, Vasundhara stabbed her husband with a knife and beheaded him. She took the severed head in a bag and surrendered before the police.

Shocked by the incident, they rushed her to the spot and shifted the body to Tirupati SV Medical College for autopsy. The manner in which the murder took place was examined. Renigunta police registered a case and are investigating.

