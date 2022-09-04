Bharatpur: A dead body of a woman was recovered from a millet field in Rudawal police station area of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan on Saturday. The woman was allegedly gang-raped. The accused didn't stop there and allegedly brutalized the woman and inserted a glass bottle in her private part before strangulating her to death.

Three different teams were dispatched to Madhya Pradesh to nab the suspected accused. The woman went missing two days ahead of Saturday, when her dead body was found. Villagers and family members also alleged police of not register a missing complaint when they approached them.

Additional SP Rajendra Verma, SDM Trilokchand Meena, and other senior officials reached the spot and directed police officials to take appropriate action. According to the woman's husband, on September 1, at around 11 am, his wife was called by the accused and his associates on the pretext of visiting their sick daughter.

The accused then kidnapped and gang-raped her. As per local media reports, the woman was taken to an isolated place and gang-raped by about 6-7 people, a glass bottle was also inserted in the woman's private part, and then the woman was strangulated to death.

Circle Officer Ajay Sharma said: "A case has been filed by the family members, alleging murder and gang-rape. We are investigating the murder."