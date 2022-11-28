Bulandshahr (UP): A woman has been allegedly converted by force and married by a youth who later gang-raped her with his friends. The incident took place in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant, a resident of Bulandshahr, alleged that eight years ago she became friends with a youth from Bulandshahr. Then in January 2016 the youth took her to Ghaziabad where she came to know that he belongs to another community.

The woman further alleged that then the accused forced her to convert and married her. In 2019 the accused brought her to his house and raped her with his younger brother. She further alleged that when she protested the accused threatened to make the video of the act viral.

The complainant said that on January 14, 2020, she somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and returned home. The accused then arrived at her residence and took her with him after apologizing to her, she alleged adding that he took her to a flat where the accused and his friends raped her. She has urged the SSP to take action against the accused.

However, police sources said that the two married each other with mutual consent in 2016 but were having fights for the last one month due to financial problems apparently because of which she has raised the allegation against him.

"The woman has submitted a complaint letter. But our investigation has revealed that the woman and the person she is making allegations against married each other with mutual consent in 2016 and have a three and half-year-old child," the police officer said.

"For the last month, there had been quarrels between the two due to financial problems. Apparently, it's because of the dispute, the woman has brought the allegations. We are investigating the matter. Action will be taken as per law," she added.