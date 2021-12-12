Koraput: A woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Odisha DGP Abhay on Sunday during the top cop’s visit to the Koraput district.

The Maoist has been identified as Phulbati Ushendi of Chhattisgarh. She had joined the organisation in 2008 and was working as the ACM of the Khadag Area Committee in KKBN division.

"The Maoists had assigned her the task of treating the injured and ailing members. It is suspected that she was involved in incidents of violence by the extremists during the 2019, general elections. The rehabilitation policy of the Odisha government influenced her to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream," DGP Abhaya stated.

