Bareilly: A Muslim woman here has made a video of her wedding with her Hindu partner to assure security from her family, who according to her, pose a threat to her and her husband's life. Originally known as Lubna, the girl got married to her long-time Hindu boyfriend Bobby on May 20.

Booby and Lubna -- who has now changed her name to Aarohi -- have been in a relationship for three years before they got married. Though they shared the same locality in the Kotwali area in Bareilly, the couple kept their relationship under wraps fearing societal stigma around inter-faith marriages. After mustering enough courage, the couple decided to get married this month.

Lubna eloped from her home and got married to Bobby according to the Hindu rituals in the Arya Samaj temple here. Lubna also converted to the Hindu religion and remained herself as Aarohi. Despite knowing that the move could cost them their lives, the lovers decided to take the bold step. However, as a modern-day precaution, Lubna also made sure to make a video of her marriage procession and made it viral on social media, demanding police protection. By doing so, she made sure that if anything happens to herself or her husband, the police and the people will know whom to hold accountable.

Lubna says that she does not like the Muslim religion, while her parents, who are staunchly religious, pose a threat to her life because of the interfaith marriage. Her husband Bobby opines that both of them are deeply in love with each other, and the marriage was a consensual decision, so nobody should have a problem with it.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan informed that the girl's family members have registered a missing person case in Kotwali, while the marriage video of the girl has gone viral. He was also reassured that the police will give full protection to the girl.