Gundapureddypalem (AP): Tired of her son's bad addictions and abuse, a woman from the Gundapureddypalem area in the Pusapatirega mandal division killed him by poisoning his food on Friday night. The matter came to light when the woman's other child -- the sister of the deceased-- informed the police of her suspicions about her mother being involved in the crime.

On investigating the case, the police found out that the accused woman, identified as Goddu Ramayamma, added pesticide to her son's food on Friday. Her son Sai (20) fell unconscious soon after having his dinner, after which he was shifted to the District Central Hospital for treatment. After battling for life, he breathed his last on Saturday.

Sai's sister Sunitha, who also stayed with the two -- her mother and brother -- grew suspicious about her mother's involvement in the death of her brother and informed the police about the same. When the police interrogated the woman suspect, she confessed to having committed the crime. As informed by the police, the accused woman's husband died three years ago, leaving behind their son Sai and daughter Sunitha for the woman to look after.

Sai was reportedly addicted to alcohol, which had been a reason for frequent quarrels between him and his mother. He also purportedly beat and abused his sister and mother frequently, forcing them to cook meat against their will. About three months ago, Sai met with an accident wherein he got his legs severely injured, and got confined to bed. Despite being bedridden, he did not get rid of his addictions. He continued abusing his mother and sister, forcing them to fulfil his need for alcohol and meat. Tired of the continuous harassment, the woman mixed poison in her son's rice on Friday and killed him. The police registered a case against the accused while she confessed to the crime during the interrogation. The woman was employed by a local pharmaceutical company in the area.