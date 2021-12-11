Kottayam: In an inhuman incident, a mother killed her newborn baby boy at Kanjirapally in Kerala. The accused, who was identified as Nisha, was arrested at her rented house in Idakkunnam Mukkali.

According to police, Nisha confessed to killing the newborn baby boy by drowning him in a bucket. Initially, she told police that the newborn accidentally fell into the water when she dipped his foot in a bucket of water to reduce the temperature as he was suffering from fever.

According to police, the baby was the sixth child of Suresh and Nisha. The couple was already blessed with three girls and two boys. The baby boy was born last Saturday. The police confirmed the death by drowning after the post-mortem, which was conducted at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Nisha reportedly told police that she decided to hide her pregnancy from others fearing humiliation for having given birth to six children and the family was also facing a severe financial crisis.