Pudukottai(Tamil Nadu): The Ilupur police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her mother-in-law over a minor scuffle that broke out because the tea served was not hot enough. As informed by the probing officials, the incident was reported from the Velu village in the Viralimalai town in Pudukottai district.

The accused identified as Ganaku, was married to an owner of a cycle repair shop and lived with her husband and his family in the Viralimalai area, the probing officials said. As informed by the sources, the accused suffered with some kind of mental illness and was on medications for the same. However, she had not taken her medicines for two days when she killed her mother-in-law in the fit of rage, as alleged by the sources.

Officials said that the victim, identified as Palaniammal, had a habit of getting her tea served hot by the daughter-in-law every morning. However, on Thursday morning, the tea served was not hot enough, which led to a verbal argument between the two women. The old woman scolded her daughter-in-law over the tea being cold, which infuriated the accused.

Deprived of her medicines that helped keep her sanity intact, the accused entirely lost her calm. In a fit of rage, she picked up an iron rod from the bicycle shop of her husband and launched a scathing attack on the victim's head. The injured victim was immediately rushed to the Viralimalai Government Hospital for treatment. Deeming her condition to be critical, the doctors there recommended her to the Trichy Government Hospital. However she succumbed to her injuries before reaching there.

The local police, on receiving information about the incident, reached the spot and took cognisance of the matter. The accused has been arrested while the further investigation is underway.